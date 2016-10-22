A judge has branded a 26-year-old Fartown man a bully and a coward after he launched a vicious attack on his ex-partner in her own home.

Joella Wilmoth was left with a fractured eye socket and had to undergo surgery to insert a titanium plate after suffering “a brutal beating” at the hands of Michael Ashley Joseph St Hilaire.

Bradford Crown Court heard that when angry St Hilaire turned up at her Huddersfield home on Boxing Day morning last year she was forced to open her front door after he threatened to smash his way in.

St Hilaire attacked the complainant after telling her: “I can’t believe you disrespected me. Not coming to see me at Christmas.”

Prosecutor Clare Walsh described how Miss Wilmoth was slapped in the face before St Hilaire tried to get her in a headlock and attempted to bite her right cheek.

When she turned her head away St Hilaire bit her left cheek as she pushed her finger in his eye in a bid to get him off.

Miss Walsh said St Hilaire then put both his hands around Miss Wilmoth’s neck and squeezed before spitting in her face a number of times.

Miss Wilmoth was also punched in face before St Hilaire himself called a taxi for her and she was eventually admitted to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

St Hilaire, of Hammond Street, Fartown, only admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm after Miss Wilmoth turned up at court for his trial last month.

His barrister Ben Thomas submitted that at a late stage St Hiliare had expressed remorse for his actions and now acknowledged that his behaviour was unacceptable.

Bradford Crown Court

But Judge Jonathon Rose noted that St Hilaire had initially told a probation officer that Miss Wilmoth’s face had “fallen on his fist.”

Jailing St Hilaire for 27 months the judge told him:”You are a bully. You are a coward and you are a man with an overweening sense of your own importance and all those features of your personality were demonstrated amply on Boxing Day last year.”

Judge Rose said St Hilaire’s sense of self importance had manifested itself in his determination to punish the complainant for disrespecting him.

“You were entitled to no respect and you’re certainly entitled to no respect now,” said Judge Rose.

“She had done nothing wrong. She did not want you in the house but she opened the door to speak to you and you forced your way into her home, into her sanctuary, and there you gave her a brutal beating.”

Judge Rose said St Hilaire’s actions in biting and spitting at his victim were disgusting and the punch had resulted in two fractures to her eye socket.

He said although the complainant would recover from the physical injuries he wondered how long the psychological effects would last.

As part of the sentence Judge Rose also imposed a five-year restraining order which bans St Hilaire from having any direct or indirect contact with his former partner.

The court heard that St Hilaire now had a new partner who is expecting their child next month.