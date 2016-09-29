A judge has warned a Fartown man that he faces a prison sentence next month after he admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm on a woman.

Michael St Hilaire, 26, was due to stand trial at Bradford Crown Court, but after he pleaded guilty to the GBH charge the prosecution decided not to pursue other allegations of robbery and theft.

Hilaire, who is currently remanded in custody, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm on Joella Wilmoth on Boxing Day last year.

It is understood that the complainant suffered a fractured eye socket as a result of the attack.

Barrister Ben Thomas asked for the sentence hearing to be adjourned so that a report could be prepared on his client by the probation service, but Judge Jonathan Rose warned St Hilaire, of Hammond Street, Fartown, that his sentence was “almost certainly” going to be a custodial one.

“You have spared the complainant having to go into the witness box and I will bear that in mind when I deal with you,” Judge Rose told St Hilaire.

Mr Thomas did not make any application for bail and St Hilaire was remanded back into custody until his sentence hearing on October 21.