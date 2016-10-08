Inspectors from the prestigious Michelin Guide have visited three top Huddersfield venues in the last year.

The guide’s inspectors award Michelin stars for excellence to a select few establishments – just six in Yorkshire received stars.

A Michelin Guide spokesman told us one of their inspectors would have visited the venues within the last year and were impressed enough to feature them in the guide.

A step up from a standard listing is a ‘Bib Gourmand’ rating - which Top Indian restaurant Prashad at Drighlington was awarded for its “good quality, good value cooking.”

It's a stage away from a star rating - and it’s an award Eric Paxman, of Eric’s at Lidget Street, Lindley, is aiming for.

Eric Paxman, of Eric's restaurant

His is the only local restaurant to feature and he said: “It’s an amazing achievement to be included and a pat on the back for what we’re doing.

“The guide features the best of the best, so to be included is an honour. We are trying to strive towards the next level which is the Bib Gourmand, but what is most important for me is that my customers get great service so they’ll want to return again and again.

“The industry is extremely hard work, I can easily clock up 130 hours a week, but I love it and my main hope is my customers do too.”

In the guide they describe Eric’s in Lindley as a “contemporary neighbourhood restaurant offering seasonal menus of appealing modern dishes packed with bold, distinct flavours.”

Two Huddersfield pubs also feature.

The inspectors said of the The Woodman Inn at Thunderbridge that the “menus strike a great balance between pub and restaurant style dishes.

"Start with the Yorkshire tapas sharing plate and end with a comforting pudding.”

The Woodman Inn, Thunderbridge, Huddersfield

They praise the interior and traditional menu on offer at the Three Acres at Shelley.

In total six Yorkshire restaurants were awarded one prestigious Michelin star this week.

The Three Acres, Roydhouse, Shelley

The nearest One Star restaurant is the The Man Behind the Curtain in Leeds, a restaurant run by chef Michael O’Hare, described as an ultra-modern venue inspired by the arts, music and contemporary culture.

The Yorke Arms at Pateley Bridge and Box Tree in Ilkley, along with the Star Inn at Harome, the Pipe and Glass Inn in East Yorkshire and North Yorkshire’s Black Swan at Oldstead complete the line-up of Yorkshire’s top eateries, according to the inspectors.

Inspectors also visited Gimbals in Sowerby Bridge, Ricci’s Tapas & Cicchetti at Dean Clough in Halifax, and the Old Bell Inn at Delph, Saddleworth and they are also included in the 2017 guide.