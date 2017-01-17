Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman is due before court this morning (Tuesday) charged with the murder of a man in Gomersal.

David Butterfield, 43, was found dead on Friday evening at his home on Shirley Terrace.

Police revealed he died from a single stab wound to the chest.

Michelle Spencer, 47, was arrested and was charged last night (Monday) with his murder. She remains in custody and will today appear before Kirklees Magistrates .

Residents and friends in the area rushed to express their sadness following the news of Mr Butterfield - who was said to be Spencer’s partner.

Neighbour Gary Taylor said: “Nothing like this has happened before and it’s devastating really.”

A 26-year-old man originally arrested on suspicion of murder was released on police bail over the weekend.