A man whose brother was beheaded by ISIS fighters in Syria has spoken to students about his feelings towards his murderers.

Mike Haines, a member of the Act of Global Unity Campaign, told Kirklees College students in Huddersfield about the importance of peace following David’s death over two years ago.

The Yorkshire-born 44-year-old father-of-two was a humanitarian worker and in 2013 volunteered in Syria to help refugees escape the ongoing war.

He was kidnapped alongside other volunteers from a refugee camp on the Turkish border by ISIS fighters and killed on 13 September, 2014, by the terrorist group.

Mike now tours institutions such as schools, churches, mosques, speaking about the need for tolerance.

He said: “My brother went into areas of danger to help people, whatever their religion, politics, creed, colour or race.

“If each and every one of us can open our hearts, minds and arms to other communities we don’t understand, then as a nation we can only get better.”

Asked about his feelings towards his brother’s murderers he said: “I am often asked if I hate the people who killed David. If I hate the people who killed my brother, then they win. I will not let hatred into my life.”

Mike’s campaign, Act of Global Unity, can be followed online on his website www.globalactsofunity.com