Outdoor clothing retailer Millets is coming to Huddersfield – and it’s partly thanks to the town’s university.

Millets has chosen 48 New Street in the town centre as the site for its 100th store, bringing 10 new jobs to the area.

The 2,000sq ft store will open on Friday, November 18, with 30% off everything in store from that day until Wednesday, November 30.

Millets, part of Manchester-based JD Sports Fashion plc, has been a familiar name on Britain’s high streets for more than 100 years.

It already has stores in Halifax and Bradford.

A spokesman said: “We have been looking at Huddersfield for a while and New Street provided the ideal opportunity for us.

“Huddersfield is a perfect fit for Millets, it’s a strong family town with an excellent infrastructure and a fantastic university profile and we are delighted to be opening our 100th store in the town.”

Products range from walking boots, waterproof jackets and wellies to tents, sleeping bags and rucksacks with brands including The North Face, Peter Storm, berghaus, Craghoppers and Hi-Tec.

Millets traces its roots to 1893 when founder J M Millet opened a drapers and outfitters business in Southampton and Bristol.

A series of mergers and acquisitions resulted in the creation of Millets Leisure Ltd in 1978 before the business became Outdoor World in 1996 with 158 stores.

Blacks Leisure Group bought the company in 2009 but subsequently went into administration. Blacks was acquired from the administrator by JD Sports Fashion in 2012.