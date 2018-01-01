Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The mum of a 14-year-old boy left with serious leg injuries after being hit by a car has expressed her heartfelt thanks to everyone who has pitched in to help her family.

Samantha Hancox has been inundated with offers of help, messages of support - and even an anonymous £20 note - after her son Callum was hurt on Friday morning.

Callum was walking to the shop in Morley Lane, Milnsbridge, when he was hit by the car, which skidded in the snow.

Samantha was at home with her other son, Owen, 12, and one-year-old baby Lilly, when she saw two police officers in the street.

She described how her mother’s instinct kicked in as soon as she saw them.

She said: “I said to my husband, Michael, ‘they are coming here, there’s something wrong with Callum’. He said, ‘no they’re not’, but they did. It was the worst feeling in the world.

“I didn’t move until I heard the knock at the door.

“The police officer said there had been a terrible accident and paramedics were there.

“They drove me to Morley Lane. It was three minutes in the car but it was the longest journey I’ve ever taken.

“There were lots of people there. I could see him lying on the ground - he started crying as soon as he saw me.

“I gave him a kiss and straightaway the paramedics got him on a stretcher.

“It’s a bit of a blur. There were lots of faces. A woman was sat with me holding my hand. I couldn’t even tell you what she looked like.”

Callum and Samantha were rushed to HRI before being transferred to Leeds General Infirmary, where the extent of Callum’s injuries were revealed.

Samantha said: “He has a laceration to his right leg - you can see the shin bone. They might have to move some muscle round to cover the bone and do a skin graft.

“A pocket of skin at the back of the leg might need to be removed.

“His left leg is broken and he’s had pins put in it.

“I keep saying I wish I’d never sent him to the shop, and I’d kept him at home and wrapped him in cotton wool, but you can’t do that.

“I am just happy he’s okay because it could have been a different story.”

Samantha, who has barely left Callum’s side since the accident, said she had posted on Facebook to thank everyone who had helped him.

Police also heaped praise on everyone who helped, saying: “The Roads Policing officers who attended would like to thank all the members of the public who came to assist, gave up their coats and gave first aid, including an off-duty paramedic who was visiting Huddersfield from the Isle of Man. Local residents brought over hot water bottles to try to keep the lad warm.”

Since posting on Facebook Samantha says she has been overwhelmed by the kindness of people, including strangers, who simply wanted to help.

She said: “Someone I don’t know messaged me on Facebook saying they could take us to Leeds to see Callum in the hospital.

“And someone put a note through the door on Saturday with £20 attached.

“Michael had gone upstairs, and when he came down it was there. He rang me at the hospital and read it out, and I couldn’t stop crying.

“I have no idea who it’s from - I don’t recognise the handwriting and there’s no name. It’s a lovely thing to do.

“It’s so heartwarming to have so much help and support offered.

“We want to say thank you to everyone that stopped to help and comfort Callum. Thank you to people that have sent messages, as well as all the ambulance staff; both Huddersfield and Leeds hospital staff, the surgeons and the nurses who are dealing with Callum - and a big thanks for all the well wishes and support from family, friends and the whole community who have been in touch and helped in some way.”

Callum is due to have an operation on his leg on New Year’s Day - meaning the family’s plans for quiet celebrations on New Year’s Eve have been scuppered!

Samantha said: “We usually stay in and play games and watch the fireworks on television as a family.

“But I’ll be staying with Callum in the hospital. We’ll celebrate with a chocolate biscuit!”