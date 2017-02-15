Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drink-driver who collided with some parked cars blamed an “impromptu party” that he had attended earlier.

A witness heard a loud bang outside her home in Lowergate, Paddock, at 2.30pm on January 28.

Vanessa Jones, prosecuting, told Kirklees magistrates: “The Ford Focus collided with several parked cars and John Beaumont was seen still sitting in the driver’s seat.

“He was facing the wrong way down the street and he was trying to put the key in the ignition and put it into gear.

“The driver’s side had been damaged and was wedged shut against the parked vehicle.”

The partner of the witness approached Beaumont who confessed to drinking and apologised for his conduct.

The 55-year-old was arrested and police station breath tests showed that he had 74 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

This was more than twice the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

Beaumont, of Rufford Road in Milnsbridge, pleaded guilty to driving while over the prescribed limit.

He explained: “I got drawn into an impromptu party and the effects of that alcohol lead to a lack of judgement on my part.

“I’m deeply ashamed and it was a good thing that nobody was injured by my foolish act.”

Magistrates banned him from driving for 20 months and ordered him to pay £300 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.