Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Milnsbridge man has been jailed for seven months after he was convicted of assaulting his ex-girlfriend when he went to pick up some of his belongings.

Leeds Crown Court heard Nico Noicely was under a suspended sentence for an offence of affray at the time he went to the home of his former partner on January 2.

Richard Canning, prosecuting, said they had exchanged text messages before he said he was outside her home to get some of his things.

She spoke to him and told him she did not have them all because she had thrown some out. Noicely became angry at that and demanded she pay him £500.

She said she did not want to continue the conversation and went inside but he followed her indoors and took the key and locked the front door. He then grabbed at her handbag and swung her around by it when she held on.

Mr Canning said when she let go the contents spilled on to the floor. She told him she was not going to pay him and bent down to pick her things up.

He went to kick the items but caught her in the face with his foot. When she told him he had kicked her he said he did not care and went upstairs threatening to take another handbag but ended up leaving with her mobile phone which he had on him when arrested.

The court heard she subsequently had two black eyes as a result of being struck on her nose.

Mr Canning said Noicely was given 12 months suspended for two years in 2015 for an affray the previous year when he and others had gone to a house looking for the occupant’s brother. He made threats and a window was broken. One of the group involved also left a live shotgun cartridge on the doorstep.

Vincent Blake-Barnard, representing Noicely, said of the latest incident: “He went round to discuss things and things got out of hand.”

He had been in custody since January but had been only a few weeks away from completing the suspended sentence without incident.

Noicely, 28 of Wilson Garden, Milnsbridge, was committed for sentence after being found guilty at Kirklees Magistrates court of common assault and theft during the suspended sentence.

Jailing him Judge Neil Clark said it was “an unpleasant, unacceptable piece of violence towards a woman in her own home.”