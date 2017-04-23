Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman who hurled racist abuse at a schoolboy received a stern warning from a district judge after she disrupted court proceedings.

Lisa Goddard, of Mill View in Milnsbridge, pleaded guilty to a charge of racially-aggravated threatening behaviour.

She called a 15-year-old playing football outside on the street a bullying P**i, told his mother to go back to her own country and urged other children not to play with him.

Goddard, 43, claimed she was protecting a younger child and, despite her guilty plea, ranted during the hearing at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court that she didn’t know what she was pleading guilty for.

But deputy district judge Edward Barr told her: “This is my court, not yours and you have an advocate who will speak for you.

“If you continue you will be held on contempt – I will not have you disrupting the business of this court.”

Prosecutor Bill Astin said that the incident happened on June 28 outside Goddard’s home.

She became involved in a row concerning the schoolboy and a seven-year-old child as they played football, accusing the older child of bullying him.

When the teenager replied that he was not a bully, she told him: “You f*****g P**i, bullying him.”

Mr Astin said: “She said: ‘He’s a f*****g Asian kid, don’t play with him’ to the children in the street’.”

Goddard also called the boy’s mother a “P**i b***h” and urged her to “go back to Pakistan.”

Goddard’s outburst in courtroom one at the Huddersfield court came as her case was adjourned for a report by probation staff.