Residents woke up today to discover ‘mindless’ vandals had sprayed black paint on homes and vehicles.

West Yorkshire Police has been called in following a spate of criminal damage incidents across Marsden.

The graffiti includes phallic symbols on vehicles and a swastika on a bus shelter.

An older couple woke to discover a phallic symbol on their caravan parked on Lane Ings.

One resident was disgusted to find spray paint on his front door on Meltham Road, near to the Burnlee garage, while his neighbour’s shed was also spray painted.

The Meltham Road resident, who didn’t want to be named, said: “It’s awful. I can’t believe they have been into the garden and done the front door. I am speechless. They also did a shed in our neighbour’s garden. It is mindless.”

Other incidents included a black swastika symbol which was daubed on a bus shelter on Manchester Road and a phallic symbol on a Kirklees Council van on Woods Avenue.

Residents reported similar incidents of criminal damage on Lane Ings and on Brougham Road.

Several people posted photographs of the damage on social media.

One man said he believed the culprits would be teenage boys because of the nature of some of the drawings.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said local officers would be investigating.