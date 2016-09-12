Former miners and their families in Kirklees could be in line for windfalls totalling thousands of pounds after being “short changed” over compensation payouts, it is claimed.

Professional negligence expert Robert Godfrey, partner at Leeds-based solicitors Simpson Millar solicitors, has set up a specialist unit to help miners who have made claims for industrial diseases such as Vibration White Finger – a debilitating condition affecting joints and muscles caused by using vibrating handheld machinery.

Mr Godfrey said he was acting after it emerged that a number of miners were left out of pocket after their compensation claims had not been properly handled in the past.

More than 170,000 coal miners, including ones at Emley colliery and Park Mill colliery in Clayton West, are believed to have made compensation claims for conditions such as Vibration White Finger.

PA Wire Miner at Kellingley Colliery wearing a 'space helmet' style hard hat, which gives protection against bumps, flying grit and airborne dust, as coal production at the UK's last remaining deep coal mine is set to end.

But Mr Godfrey said many ex-miners had been under-compensated for the impact on their daily lives and for loss of earnings. Individual claims range from a few thousand pounds up to £25,000 for younger victims, who would receive the annual payment for longer.

He said: “I have heard of individual miners and their families who have been badly let down by professionals, by people they put their faith and trust in.

“It is clear from speaking with miners that they didn’t understand the compensation scheme and more importantly what they entitled to claim. They received little advice and few of these clients ever saw their legal representative.”

Alec McFadden, of the TUC in the North of England urged miners and their families to take immediate action, saying: “Many of the miners are now very old and many will have died. What is required is a quick and easy scheme so that every living miner with a legitimate claim is now properly compensated. I would urge any miners or their surviving families to contact the new unit.”