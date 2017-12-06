Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two MPs have challenged ministers over the issues people experiencing homelessness face.

During a Parliamentary debate on Tuesday, Labour’s Tracy Brabin and Paula Sherriff spoke about the impact of Universal Credit and increasing demand on shelters.

Ms Brabin, MP for Batley and Spen, said: “According to Shelter, one in 2,122 people in Kirklees is currently homeless.

“My local drop-in homeless shelter (at Batley Central Methodist Church) has seen numbers double in the past six months alone, with the biggest cause being the termination of private rental agreements.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“What is the ​Secretary of State doing to make tenancies more secure, and what steps is he taking to tackle soaring private rents?”

Ms Sherriff, MP for Dewsbury, Mirfield, Denby Dale and Kirkburton, asked: “Many young homeless people fear being trapped in local authority temporary accommodation when they lose their housing benefit under Universal Credit.

“Given the revelation that roll-out has been delayed in the constituencies of the Prime Minister and the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions... will the Secretary of State agree to pass on the concerns of Kirklees Council and suggest that the delay might be applied elsewhere?”

The minister, Sajid Javid, didn’t comment specifically but said: “There are too many people sleeping rough, and I am determined to do more. That is why I will be leading a ministerial taskforce that will drive forward the implementation of a cross-Government strategy to help tackle this issue.”

Ms Sherriff said she fears the roll out of Universal Credit as proposed will “exacerbate homelessness further.”

She said: “‘It’s disappointing that the Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government failed to answer my request to consider delaying the roll out of Universal Credit in Kirklees.

“Delays are being experienced by people with more complicated circumstances, including those who have lost identification documents during a period of homelessness, and those who are unable to provide a permanent address.

“Yet, it’s been exposed in the last week that in the constituencies of the Prime Minister and the Work and Pensions Secretary David Gauke amongst other top Tories, Universal Credit roll out is being delayed for three months.

“Yet again the Tories are showing it’s one rule for them, another for everyone else. I’ll keep calling on the government to pause and fix Universal Credit to make sure that it delivers on the original ambition of simplifying social security and making sure work always pays.”

It comes as the Examiner is backing a campaign to help people who are homeless or in need of extra support this winter.

Huddersfield Mission needs £50,000 to provide essential services this winter. Its low cost café serves more than 10,000 meals a year and the evening café provides over 3,000 free meals from November to March. It also provides advice, counselling, a Christmas Day meal, activity sessions and signposts people to places that can give practical help.