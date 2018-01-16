Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans will be asked to pay their respects to 21-year-old Joe Brook who was tragically killed in a car accident on Friday.

The club has said a minute’s applause will be held in the Town fan’s memory, at the request of his family and friends.

It has not yet been confirmed which match the tribute would be held, but Joe’s best friend, Joseph Wright, 20, has said he is glad everyone is coming together in honour of his friend.

He said: “Joe was a supporter of Huddersfield Town. His brother Jack has said this is a great thing to do.”

Joseph said he was very moved by the applause in Katelyn Dawson’s memory at last Saturday’s Huddersfield Town match.

15-year-old Katelyn died after a BMW ploughed into the bus stop she was waiting at on Wakefield Road, just two days before Joe lost his life.

The word spread on social media and Huddersfield Town fans stood and applauded for the 15th minute of Saturday’s home game against West Ham in tribute to the Shelley College student.

He said: “For Joe it would be the 21st minute because he had just turned 21.”

Joe was driving home in Round Ings Road when his car smashed into a stone wall at Scapegoat Hill.

Joseph said: “It feels like I’ve lost my right arm.

“I just feel lost. It still hasn’t sunk in.

“He was my best mate. We’d been friends since we were five and were in the same class together all through primary school and secondary school.

“In college we did different things but always spent time with each other and were very close.”

The two had been in the process of organising a holiday.

Joseph said: “My older brother organises these lads holidays every year and me and Joe had started to go along.

“Last year was the first one me and Joe went on. We went to Sofia in Bulgaria and this time we were planning to go to Bratislava in Slovakia.

“Me and Joe were the youngest of the group.”

In remembering his childhood friend Joseph, from Salendine Nook, described an “unbelievably laid back” character who “never got into conflicts”.

He added: “He had a really dry sense of humour as well - probably a weird sense of humour to most people.

“We had loads of inside jokes nobody else would get. It’s hard to explain but we’d be doing stupid stuff in class or somewhere and we’d just be laughing uncontrollably.

“Everyone else didn’t understand what we were on about. I guess you could say we were like class clowns together.”

He added: “I just want him to be remembered.”