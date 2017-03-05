The video will start in 8 Cancel

Young footballers paid a touching tribute in memory of former player Nqobile Ngwenya.

Nqobile, 17, who died suddenly a week ago, played for Westend FC for several seasons as a youngster.

And today (SUN) players and coaches held a minute’s silence in his memory before the start of the match between Westend and YMCA’s under-17s at Huddersfield New College in Salendine Nook.

The players wore black arm bands out of respect for the teenager, who was a student at Greenhead College.

(Photo: Huddersfield Daily Examiner)

Ricky Thwaites, manager of Westend’s under-13s, said: “He played for us for three or four years from under-10s to under-13s. It’s a strange coincidence in a way that we are playing YMCA this weekend because he had lots of mates at the YMCA as well as at Westend.

“He was a really lovely lad and he was well-liked. It’s such a shame.”

Steve Newburn, manager of the under-17s at Westend, who are based at New Hey Road, said it was hoped to raise funds for charity after the match. He said: “I’ve spoken to the YMCA side and we plan to hold a charity raffle.”

Speaking before the game, he said: “Normally, these matches can get a bit fiesty because we’re local rivals. But I think things will be a bit calmer today.”