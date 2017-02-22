Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mirfield-born Hollywood actor Patrick Stewart will be promoting his new film ‘Logan’ on the Graham Norton Show on Friday.

Sir Patrick, the former chancellor of the University of Huddersfield, will appear alongside Hugh Jackman, who co-stars in the superhero flick.

The film, the 10th instalment of the X-Men film trilogy, stars Jackman as superhero Wolverine and Sir Patrick as Professor X.

(Photo: web)

As the number of mutants dwindles Professor X’s dreams of a new stage of evolution are slowly dying.

Logan, who has lived a secret life as Wolverine, is spurred back into action as his superhero alter ego when a mysterious woman asks for his help.

The film also stars The Office creator Stephen Merchant, Richard E Grant and Boyd Holbrook.

Watch Sir Patrick (below) in a clip from his horror flick the Green Room.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

The show is on BBC1 on Friday at 10.35pm.