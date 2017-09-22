Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Charity fundraiser Victoria Wallin has said there is no connection between her charity work and a court appearance last year for giving false tax evidence.

The 28-year-old mother-of-three, from Chadwick Fold Lane, Mirfield, was sentenced to 160 hours of unpaid work last September. She was given a voluntary role at a Sue Ryder charity shop but did not attend regularly.

This week she pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Her solicitor said she was employed by Jet2.Com and her shifts could vary between six and 12 hours, making it difficult for her to fulfil the requirements of the order.

Mrs Wallin hit the headlines in May 2016 after organising a chaotic inflatables fun day in Mirfield that left many families feeling let down.

It also came to the attention of Kirklees Council which raised concerns about public safety.

Around 1,400 people turned up for the Extreme Inflatable Bonanza at Crossley Farm at which youngsters were promised nine giant inflatables but only four or five turned up. The biggest deflated and had to be blown up again when generators burned out.

Mrs Wallin has denied any link between her court appearance and the charity work she has conducted with husband Rory. The couple began fundraising after their newborn son fell gravely ill. They have since donated sums to various charities including the Sick Children’s Trust and Embrace Paediatric Intensive Care Ambulance Service.

“There is no suggestion that I have kept any charity money,” said Mrs Wallin, who described her court appearance as “a separate, private matter.”

She added: “They are very separate incidents. The charity work that I have done is separate. The other matter was an error on my behalf and that has been resolved.

“I made a massive wrong decision with the fun day. I had hoped to make a career in it. There was money from the fun day. Although it was a failure I paid every single person back and still gave money to charity, including a donation to Kirklees Music School.”

The Wallins began their charity drive after their four-week-old son, Louie, was treated at Sheffield Children’s Hospital. The family – including Louie’s twin brother Leo and older sister Scarlett – were cared for at the Sick Children’s Trust’s home-from-home Treetop House, which allowed them to stay together and be there for Louie.

As a thank you the couple held an auction at the Airedale Heifer in Mirfield. Other fundraising events included a chocolate tea party. A planned skydive involving Rory was cancelled due to illness.

And a winning appearance on the ITV antiques show Masterpiece, with Alan Titchmarsh, netted £1,000 with the cash earmarked for charity. Mrs Wallin said it was spent on items for the Sick Children’s Charity.