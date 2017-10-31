Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former council offices are to be sold to the highest bidder.

Mirfield’s Town Council buildings are being put up for sale by Kirklees Council .

The move brings to an end any prospect of the town council officially taking over the premises.

Kirklees has been handing over its unwanted premises to community groups using asset transfer procedures but the poor state of the buildings has hampered any agreement.

Prior to their eviction from the Huddersfield Road premises, the town council had been in dispute with Kirklees about damp and a faulty boiler.

After claiming that members were getting ill, Kirklees shut the building down.

It was boarded up in early 2016 and has now become an eyesore.

Last year council officials estimated more than £360,000 of work was needed to make the building habitable.

Mirfield Tory, Clr Martyn Bolt , who sits on both councils, said the huge revamp costs prevented the town council from taking the building on.

Kirklees Council could not be persuaded to repair it prior to any asset transfer.

The premises, close to Ings Grove Park, are to be marketed by Bramleys in the next few days with a view to selling by the end of the year.

Clr Bolt said he hoped the availability of the prime property would not distract local developer Darren Smith from his offer to convert Mirfield Library into a restaurant and build the town a new library in exchange.

“I hope it’s converted into something that benefits the community,” Clr Bolt said.

“Lots of people will have opinions on what Mirfield needs but hardly anyone is willing to put money into making that happen.

“Obviously it appears to be ideal for a restaurant but it would be a shame if Mirfield lost out on a brand new library because of this.

“We will have to wait and see if Kirklees puts any conditions on the sale.”

Kirklees Council has been approached for comment.