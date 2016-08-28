Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Rio Olympics 2016 Huddersfield weather Things To Do Huddersfield M62

Mirfield garage blaze was "non-malicious", investigators say

Up to 50 firefighters tackled blaze at Mirfield Prestige and West Riding Jaguar Garage

Fire in Mirfield - Samantha Wood
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

Up to 50 firefighters tackled a blaze which ripped through Mirfield garage premises on Saturday night.

Fire crews from stations across West Yorkshire were called out to Mirfield Prestige and West Riding Jaguar in Huddersfield Road at 8.25pm.

The road was closed overnight while fire engines and police vehicles attended the scene. The busy main A644 only re-opened on Sunday morning.

Det Insp Paul Savage, of Kirklees CID, said fire investigators believed the cause of theblaze to be “non-malicious.”

Watch commander Alex Macfarlane, of Rastrick Fire Station, said around 50 firefighters from Mirfield, Rastrick, Cleckheaton, Huddersfield, Fairweather Green in Bradford, Leeds and Bradford tackled the blaze. He said their task was initially hampered by difficulties accessing water supplies.

Simon Morley
Fire at Mirfield Prestige Garage, Huddersfield Road, Mirfield.

He said: “We received the call at 8.25pm and on arrival there were two motorhomes and a caravan as well as two vehicles well alight underneath the main canopy and fire spreading into the main building."

Fire crews called after blaze breaks out at John Cotton's factory in Mirfield

“At the height of the incident I think there were nine appliances taking part.

“We struggled to find suitable hydrants. Once we got water we were able to get into the building which measured 60m by 30m.

“About 40% of it was fully involved in fire. There were some vehicles of considerable value destroyed. We left at some time between 1.30am and 2am.”

Police say they are awaiting a report from fire investigators which will help them assess whether the fire was started deliberately or not.

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Kirklees Music School re-brands as Musica Kirklees

Music school bounces back after £300k funding cut

Previous Articles

Firefighters tackle major blaze at Mirfield garage premises

Firefighters tackle a blaze at the premises of Mirfield Prestige and West Riding Jaguar car dealerships in Huddersfield Road, Mirfield

Gas bottles explode as flames engulf Mirfield Prestige and West Riding Jaguar premises

Related Tags

Places
Mirfield
Huddersfield
Cleckheaton
Rastrick

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. West Yorkshire Police
    Teenager dies after taking drugs at Leeds Festival
  2. Mirfield
    Mirfield garage blaze was "non-malicious", investigators say
  3. Kirkheaton
    Hundreds of homes without water after mains burst in Kirkheaton
  4. Mirfield
    Firefighters tackle major blaze at Mirfield garage premises
  5. Lindley
    Lindley WMC sells off part of its bowling green for housing development

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent