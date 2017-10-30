Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A judge has ordered a pre-sentence report on a Mirfield man who has admitted having indecent images of children.

Sebastian Taylor, 35 of West Royd Avenue, pleaded guilty at Leeds Crown Court today (Mon) to three charges of making indecent images on or about December 1 last year.

One charge specifies 28 Category A images, the most serious, the second charge is of making 42 Category B images and the third charge is of making 41 Category C images.

Judge Geoffrey Marson QC agreed to adjourn sentence for a report from the Probation Service until November 21 but told Taylor: “The fact I am adjourning and granting bail is no indication of the sentence – all sentencing options remain open.”

He warned him he would also be put on the sex offender register, the length to be determined at the sentencing hearing.