Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Double parking by commuters on a narrow road near Mirfield Railway Station has caused confrontations between drivers.

Rail passengers have taken to leaving their cars on both sides of Hopton New Road because the car park at the station is too small.

But that has meant only one car at a time can go through, leading to drivers clashing head-on.

Mirfield Railway Station has become increasingly popular since Grand Central launched a direct service to London, the only direct link to the capital from any Kirklees station.

Mirfield Tory councillor Vivien Lees-Hamilton, also a driving instructor, said problem of double parking had grown steadily over recent months but had got worse in the last week.

Cars now stretched right down both sides from the railway bridge to the bridge over the River Calder and clashes between drivers have been reported.

Cars parked in Hopton New Road, Mirfield.

Clr Lees-Hamilton said: “Because of the parked cars people have to take turns going through and that’s been working fine.

“But for some reason we now have more cars than ever and over the last two or three weeks the aggression has been ramped up. It’s getting vicious.

“If you set off through and get half way and you end up meeting someone having a bad day you’re in trouble. I have been on the receiving end and it’s not pleasant.

Cars parked in Back Station Road, Mirfield.

“Some drivers seem to want to make a point that doesn’t exist and things have turned nasty.”

Commuter parking has also been a problem on nearby Back Station Lane where residents of Southbrook Gardens complained of cars blocking their driveways.

Lorries had also been blocked from turning into James Walker’s Holmebank Business Park and police towed away a car causing an obstruction.

Kirklees Council has been working behind the scenes to ease the parking problems and double yellow lines are to be installed on two stretches of Hopton New Road.

Clr Lees-Hamilton said two stretches of yellow lines – one 20 metres and another 30 metres – were to be painted on the left hand side of the road, Mirfield-bound, heading towards the town centre.

“It’s about doing what we can without displacing the problem into someone else’s neighbourhood,” she said. “These yellow lines will at least create passing places.”

Clr Lees-Hamilton said the yellow lines were a temporary solution. The long-term fix was more car parking at the station.

Mirfield Railway Station car park.

There are plans to extend the existing 35-space car park to create another 25 spaces but there is a lack of land available.

Rail bosses are looking at land they own which is currently rented by Jewson’s builders merchants which could provide 90 spaces.

Residents in Southbrook Gardens have been consulted on the yellow line plans and legal notices were to be posted. The yellow lines could be installed “imminently,” said Clr Lees-Hamilton.