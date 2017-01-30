Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Mirfield school requires improvement, according to watchdog Ofsted.

Old Bank Junior School was rated good for its early years provision, but requiring improvement across five key measures, including for overall effectiveness and pupil outcomes.

The Ofsted report said leaders and managers were not rigorous enough in monitoring teaching and learning and their evaluation of actions taken to promote school improvement were “not sufficiently robust.”

Too many of the 185 pupils did not make the progress they were capable of and teachers did not have high enough expectations of what some pupils could achieve.

However, it said children in the nursery and reception classes made good progress and early years leaders had a sound knowledge of their needs. Teachers monitoring the quality of newly-qualified staff did that work well while pupil safety, personal development and well-being were a priority.

Headteacher Clare Taylor said the school was “strongly focused” on continuing to make improvements. “Whilst we are disappointed with the overall outcome, the school’s leadership was already aware of the issues raised by Ofsted and we were already taking steps to address them.

“The report praises some of our teaching as “excellent” and makes clear that our pupils are “excited” by their learning.”