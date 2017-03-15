Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been arrested after a woman was sexually assaulted on her walk home in Mirfield.

Police are investigating the incident which happened on Monday night in a snicket near to Old Bank Road between 6.40 and 6.55pm.

They have now confirmed that a 27-year-old man was arrested this morning and released on bail pending further inquiries.

The victim, a 46-year-old woman, was ‘extremely distressed’ and has been interviewed by specially trained officers.

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: “Kirklees District CID would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or saw anyone acting suspiciously in the Old Bank Road area on Monday night to contact them.

“The victim was unhurt but extremely distressed. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kirklees Adult Safeguarding Unit via 101 quoting crime reference 13170116400 or alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.