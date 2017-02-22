The video will start in 8 Cancel

Motorists’ stand-offs near Mirfield train station should soon be a thing of the past.

A plan for double yellow lines on two bunged up routes has been given the green light.

New passing places on Hopton New Road and Back Station Road should be in place by the end of March.

The gaps in the parked cars should have been created already but the scheme was held up after two people objected.

Those objections have now been over-ruled by members of Kirklees Council’s cabinet.

Neither objector attended the meeting but two other members of the public did to raise concerns about parking being dispersed elsewhere.

But councillors and officials agreed the plan – to create significant gaps in the parking on the north bound side of Hopton New Road – was the only reasonable solution.

The council says it will pay for the new parking restrictions from money secured from South Brook Gardens housing developer on Back Station Road.

Mirfield’s traffic headache began after the station’s popularity surged.

With only a handful of spaces in the official car park, commuters took to parking on both sides of Hopton New Road and Back Station Road, turning them into gauntlets for motorists.

A number of stand-offs have occurred as drivers get halfway down and meet head-to-head with nowhere to pass.

The police have been called numerous times, most recently when tempers flared after a skip lorry and a car both refused to reverse.

Police called to STAND OFF as frustrations grow over Mirfield Station parking

Mirfield Tory, Clr Martyn Bolt, said he was pleased the road safety issue should now be resolved.

And he said he was still pushing for a long term solution and had even suggested the council compulsorily purchased some of Network Rail’s land to create a new car park.

He said: “The road safety issue should be sorted now but it’s clear we’re not closing the book on the parking problems.

“This solution was never marketed as a panacea for the parking problems.

“Over the past two years while all this has been going on Network Rail has tarmacked a large area near the station, put spotlights up and big fences round it.

“That land could fit a couple of hundred cars on it.”

Clr Martyn Bolt has relaunched a petition to get improvements to Mirfield station, which is visibly run down despite having a direct service to London.

The eastbound platform suffers from a lack of disabled access and the station has no ticket machines, no toilets and just a handful of parking spaces