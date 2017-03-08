Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been jailed for a total of 27 months after he secretly filmed a schoolgirl as she was getting dressed.

Leeds Crown Court heard the 12-year-old victim spotted the camera hidden under some clothes as she was putting some of her own clothes on.

Ian Brook, prosecuting, said the girl had wrapped herself in a towel after getting washed and after drying herself had put knickers and jeans on before she realised she was being filmed.

She grabbed the camera and thought she had deleted what was on it and subsequently confronted Adam Mitchell, whom she believed was responsible.

On a separate occasion he had touched her on the breast area over her clothes.

After the matter was reported, the camera was seized and Mitchell’s face was found recorded on it when he had set it up. The image captured of the girl was at Category C, the lowest level of seriousness.

Caroline Wigin, representing Mitchell, said he accepted responsibility and appreciated the seriousness of his actions but the probation service had indicated they could work with him which would reduce the risk of any repetition.

She said he was extremely fearful of a custodial sentence. There had been delay in the case reaching court and he had no previous convictions. She said Mitchell was also well respected by his employers.

Mitchell, 28 of Kingshead Road, Mirfield, admitted voyeurism, taking an indecent photo and sexual assault.

Jailing him, Recorder Rachael Harrison said he was 14 years the girl’s senior “but clearly found her sexually attractive” and had acted inappropriately towards her.

The offences had clearly had a psychological impact on the girl and there had to be an immediate jail sentence.