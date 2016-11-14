Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A war memorial is set to be added to the ‘listed’ register.

And communities are being advised to register all other war memorials with Historic England to get them officially ‘listed’.

James Taylor, a Mirfield Town Councillor, applied to register Mirfield’s War Memorial in Ings Grove Park as a listed structure on the off-chance it would get listed status.

Last week he was advised his application had been successful, pending final approval by the Secretary of State.

He said: “If I can do it then anyone can - it takes a while to go through the application but Historic England then do all the research.

“I think all war memorials should be listed.”

Historic England, together with the War Memorial Trust and Civic Voice is encouraging communities to submit applications to have their local war memorials listed and repaired where necessary.

The organisations’ five-year plan is to get 2,500 war memorials listed - currently 1,041 war memorials and plaques are listed.

To register a war memorial visit the The War Memorials Listing Project website - historicengland.org.uk/listing/apply-for-listing .

People need to give location details and reasons they should be assessed for listing, such as historic, architectural, archaeological, and/or artistic interest.