Michael Langstreth’s house was uninsured when it was ravaged by fire.

And just seven months after his wife died he felt he’d lost everything.

But the 60-year-old stroke survivor’s fortunes were turned around in a flurry of kindness.

Within three months his Mirfield three-bed semi was again fit for the market.

And Michael’s house is about to be sold for the price he’d wanted before the blaze in June.

Mirfield resident Michael Langstreth is delighted how neighbours have rallied around to repair his home after been ravaged by fire. Michael's dad Eric shows his delight too.

The morning after the fire, which began in a tumble dryer, neighbours, friends, and perfect strangers rallied together to return the property to a saleable condition.

All materials that couldn’t be saved were removed by volunteers while tradesmen rewired the house and fixed the plumbing.

New pipes were installed along with new windows, doors and kitchen units and the walls and ceilings were re-plastered.

Most of the tradesmen worked for free charging only for materials which were bought with cash raised by volunteers.

The property is now a ‘blank canvas’ for the buyers whose offer was accepted before the fire.

The buyers are expected to move into the house within the next two weeks.

Michael, whose cat also perished in the blaze, says he has been overwhelmed by kindness.

He said: “I’m really happy. The new owners are moving in within the next couple of weeks and we’ve sold it at the price we wanted.

“All they have to do now is paint it and it hasn’t cost me a penny.”

Michael said he was a bit nervous when the buyers’ surveyor visited a month ago.

But he said: “They must have been happy with the survey because they’re happy to move in.

Michael has said he’ll put on a buffet as a token thank you to ‘Team Michael’.

He said: “I never imagined that people would do this for me. I thought I had lost everything.

“Now I wish I could stop here – but it would bankrupt me on my pension!”

Michael’s dad, Eric, added: “It would have cost £15,000 or maybe £20,000 if we’d had to pay for it.

“The people round here are really good. We really appreciate it. We can’t thank them enough.”

Michael and family would like to thank:

Visual Conservatories, Mirfield; DTR Gas and Heating; Jewson, Mirfield; joiner Gary Walker, GEM Installations, Howdens, Huddersfield; Danny Roxbrough Green, of Fairfield Construction; Jason Moorhouse of TMC FM, Drayson Timber, Dinah and Kevin McMahon, Bev Auty, Tom Auty, David Roberts, Joseph Roberts, Jess Auty, Sheila Shields, firefighters John Jackson, Jim Hopkins, Lukasz Sobacki, Paul Schofield, Jake Mann and Richard Rhodes; Jayne Walker, Gary Walker, Sarah Woods, Lynne Gilbert, Ian Gilbert, Josh Woods, Damien Rose, Diane Morton, Geoff Morton and Mirfield Mayor Sean Guy.