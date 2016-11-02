Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A theft victim used the powers of technology to turn detective and track down crooks who stole her bag.

The 29-year-old woman from Mirfield was sitting in a Wetherspoons pub at Leeds Station when a man and woman sat next to her took her bag, which contained her iPad and a purse with £100 cash.

Not to be thwarted, the victim used an app on her phone to track the location of the iPad before finding the couple at a nearby pub and confronting them.

Police say the woman was assaulted by the male as she struggled to retrieve her bag, suffering bruises to her arm and chest.

After checking the bag, her iPad and cash were found to be missing.

Officers have released CCTV of a man and woman they want to speak to in relation to the incident which happened just after 10pm on Monday, October 17.

Investigating Officer Pc Liam Brown said: “We would like to speak to the couple in these images as we believe they have information which could help our investigation.

“The victim was extremely brave in confronting the victims to retrieve her bag but sadly was assaulted in the process. It is vital that we catch those responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact British Transport Police by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 161 of 2/11.

