Missing: 14-year-old girls Shamara Guy and Victoria Barker

The girls went missing from Huddersfield yesterday afternoon

West Yorkshire Police
Shamara Guy, left, and Victoria Barker

Two teenagers have gone missing together from Huddersfield.

Shamara Guy and Victoria Barker, both aged 14, were reported missing from Huddersfield at about 4.30pm yesterday.

Shamara is described as mixed race, 5ft 6ins tall, of heavy build, with curly ginger hair. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a grey poncho jacket and string-styled top.

Victoria is described as white, 5ft 3ins tall, slim, with long brown hair. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a grey zip-up jacket.

Detective Inspector Paul Savage, of Kirklees District CID, said: “We are very concerned for the welfare of these two young girls and carrying out extensive enquiries to trace them. We would like to hear from anyone who has seen them or who has any information that could assist in tracing them.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Huddersfield via 101 quoting log 1119 of September 1.

