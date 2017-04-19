Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A BROCKHOLES teenager has been found safe and well.

Concerns were raised for Ellie Moccia, 15, who went missing from her home in Brockholes last night.

She was due to meet a friend in Holmfirth but never turned up and her last Snapchat picture attracted further concern as she posed with one finger on her lips, alongside the mysterious caption: “Out.”

But after a growing appeal on Facebook – including a Find Ellie group which attracted more than 2,000 followers – her family has now reported she has been found.

Ellie’s sister Lauren who was leading the Facebook appeal posted: “The power of Facebook has found my sister. I can’t thank people enough for the shares and the messages. I can’t tell you how relieved I am. Thank you.”

A page admin of the group, Holly Comber-Moccia, also posted: “Ellie is home now, thank you everyone for your concern and help.”

No details of where she was found have been made public.

Ellie’s disappearance comes after news last night that Alicia Moran, 14, of Linthwaite, had been found safe and well in Bristol after leaving her home in Linthwaite.

A man has been arrested in connection with Alicia’s disappearance.