Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A missing Huddersfield teenager has been caught on CCTV holding hands with a man police now want to speak to.

Alicia Moran, 14, was reported missing from her home in Linthwaite on Sunday afternoon.

Police are appealing to trace the teenager who was later spotted in Manchester’s Arndale Centre with a man.

The image shows Alicia and the man holding hands as they walk up Market Street near Jessops.

It is understood Alicia's mum went to Manchester yesterday to search for her missing daughter and she has made a desperate plea for people to share the appeal and continue hunting for the teenager.

(Photo: West Yorkshire Police)

Det Insp Craig McKay, of Kirklees CID, said: “We are continuing enquiries to find Alicia and are very concerned for her welfare as are her parents.

“We do now believe she is in the Manchester area and would like to speak to the man pictured who she has been seen with.

“I would ask that man, Alicia, anyone who can identify this male, to contact Kirklees CID.”

Alicia’s family have also taken to social media to plea for her safe return.

They shared the CCTV images on Facebook posting: “Please can we get these photos out, please share. I need to find out who this boy is. Alicia has been missing since 4.30ish on 16th April, she is a very vulnerable girl, she has been spotted in Manchester, and around Piccadilly Station. PLEASE SHARE.”

A separate post on the Examiner’s Facebook page reads: “If people recognise this man please, please get in touch. I just want my daughter home safe.”

Alicia is described as slim, 5ft 4in tall with her hair in a messy bun. She was last seen wearing a back woolly coat and a mini dress.

Anyone with information should call Kirklees CID on 101.