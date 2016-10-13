Login Register
Missing man Robert Bidski: Police renew efforts to find him

Dewsbury man was reported missing on Monday night

West Yorkshire Police
Missing Robert Bidski

Police say they are renewing their efforts to find a missing Dewsbury man.

Robert Bidski, 60, went missing after his car was found near Bretton roundabout in Denby Dale Road near the Yorkshire Sculpture Park at West Bretton.

He was last seen in Chickenley, near Dewsbury, where he lives, before his family reported him missing at 9pm on Monday.

CCTV of missing Robert Bidski

West Yorkshire Police later released CCTV showing some of his last known movements.

The pictures from a local shop showed him buying drinks.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “Our efforts are continuing to locate this missing man.”

Officers and mountain rescue teams have also been involved in the search.

They combed fields and woodland near Bretton Park off Denby Dale Road, where his car was found.

