A missing man from Kirkburton has now been found safe and well.

Fears had mounted for Ryan Garthwaite, 28, after he left his home on Christmas Eve morning and wasn’t seen for four days.

His disappearance was also reported to police.

Ryan’s family have now said he has returned home.

Ryan had taken off on his motorbke after a family row and the dad-of-three missed Christmas Day celebrations with his children.