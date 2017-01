Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An unusual breed of fox who escaped from a farm in Heckmondwike was found safe and well.

Jerry the silver fox disappeared from Ponderosa last Wednesday, having the decided the farm life was no longer for him.

After a week of being on walkabouts, Jerry was discovered in Brighouse on Wednesday night and given an all-clear from the vets.

A spokesperson for Ponderosa thanked the public for their help, without which they said would have made it “near impossible to find Jerry”.