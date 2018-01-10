Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen more than five days ago has been found safe and well.

Candice Manners, of Batley, was reported missing on January 3. She was last seen around 5pm that evening.

At the time she was reported missing, it was thought that she was with a brown and black whippet type dog.

At the time of her disappearance, Det Insp Lee Donnelly, of Kirklees CID, said: “It is out of character for Candice to go missing and I have dedicated police resources looking for her.

“We have had a number of unconfirmed sightings of Candice around Batley. Our number one priority is Candice’s welfare and making sure she is OK.”

West Yorkshire Police confirmed she had been found last night (Tuesday.)