Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A missing Huddersfield teenager has been found safe and well.

Police had appealed for help to find 15-year-old Sophie Parr from Almondbury.

She was last seen at King James’s School in Almondbury on Thursday and was reported missing at about 4pm after failing to return home.

A police spokeswoman said: “The public and media are thanked for sharing a previous police appeal for information about her whereabouts.”