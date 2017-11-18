Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A second missing Huddersfield teenager has been found.

Police had launched an appeal to find missing Huddersfield teenager Layla Page.

The 16-year-old was last seen at Copthorne Gardens, Bradley, and was reported missing in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Officers were concerned for her welfare and vulnerability.

Police have confirmed this afternoon that she has been found safe and well.

Earlier today we revealed that missing 15-year-old Sophie Parr from Almondbury had been found safe and well.