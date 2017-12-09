Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Mission Cafe isn’t just somewhere to get a good meal, it is a place of safety where people can make friends and get advice during difficult times.

Run by Huddersfield Mission, which needs £50,000 to run essential services this winter, the Lord Street cafe serves up to 1,000 meals a month and has never been busier.

The cafe is a lifeline for those on tight budgets and is increasingly popular with those facing loneliness and people struggling to cope with changes to their State benefits.

But it’s much more than just a place to eat and chat, says Huddersfield Mission manager Paul Bridges.

There are quiz and karaoke nights and an ‘open mic’ evening for musicians. And for those in need, advice sessions are provided by a team of support staff.

Around 800 people a year are given help in the one-on-one support sessions.

“When I first started here five years ago the cafe was providing around 600 meals a month – now it’s more like 1,000,” revealed Paul.

“We do a different meal every day at low cost – just £2.”

He added: “We are a safe place for everyone. We get people who are homeless but also people who are in poor and inadequate accommodation. We have people who have mental health issues and those with addictions.”

The cafe is a lifeline for people on the breadline, including those who may have lost their job or been denied benefits.

“We see people who have lost their job, their marriage and their family – people who are in a life crisis. People will have heard the statistic about the number of people who are only one payday away from a financial crisis.”

The cafe is also popular with asylum seekers and refugees and those feeling lonely or isolated.

Recent years have seen the a sharp rise in the number of cafe users seeking help from Huddersfield Mission’s advisers.

“In the last three years the support work we do has doubled,” says Paul.

“I would say this is partly to do with the economic situation, austerity and welfare reform. People making new claims for Universal Credit may not get any money for several weeks. What are people meant to do?”

Providing hot, nutritious food is vitally important but is only a first step in meeting people’s long-term needs, says Paul.

“It is important to deal with people’s immediate needs but also to look to tackle the underlying causes and issues, to provide counselling and benefits advice. I would say we are only doing half the job if we only feed somebody.”

Cafe manager Jackie Turnpenney oversees around 60 volunteers who prepare and serve the food while others do befriending work.

“This is my third year now. Working here makes you realise just how other people have to manage. At our busiest we can serve 77 people and we are currently twice as busy as last year.”

Volunteer Alison Lobb, from Blackley, has been involved with the cafe for six years after she answered an appeal made at her own church, St Philip’s at Birchencliffe.

“The nice thing is that people from all walks of life work here. We have the Sikh community and the Islamic Society. I think I get more out of it than I put in. I love it.”

Alison believes that changes in State benefits have created problems for many people.

“There is a greater need. I have seen the need steadily increasing in the last six years. There are asylum seekers and people that desperately need a hot meal because they can’t afford one themselves.

“These people may have a roof over their heads but maybe can’t afford to heat their home or buy food.”

Cafe customers on a chilly Tuesday evening included Stephen Flynn, from Almondbury, and Chris Butler, who doesn’t currently have a permanent address.

Stephen said: “I come here for the company, to chat and to get a meal. The volunteers are fantastic people who really help others. They do a superb job helping people who are on low incomes such as myself.”

Chris is originally from Dalton but is ‘sofa surfing’ at the moment.

He praised the cafe and its volunteers, saying: “When you have no money it’s very helpful. I feel I am in a comfort zone here because it’s a peaceful place. An adviser here helped me to get food parcels and energy vouchers when I had somewhere to live. The adviser is worth her weight in gold. The staff here are wonderful people.”

Anyone who wants to make a donation to the work of Huddersfield Mission can text Book05 £5 to 70070.

* The Mission Cafe opens from 9am to 3pm, Monday-Friday. The evening cafe opens from 6pm-8pm on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday during November and December. And Monday-Friday during January, February and March.