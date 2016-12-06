Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A home for disabled adults has received a mixed report following an inspection by Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors.

The ‘Dewsbury 1’ home, run by charity St Anne’s Community Services, received an overall amber ‘requires improvement’ rating from the government watchdog.

The home on Oxford Street, which during the inspection in October housed five adults, received good ratings for its caring approach to residents, effectiveness and responsiveness.

But it received ‘requires improvement’ ratings for safety and management.

The report said: “We found staff were recruited safely and were employed in sufficient numbers to meet people’s needs.

“We observed that staff had developed meaningful caring relationships with the people they supported.”

But CQC inspectors also expressed concern about risk assessments and how medicines were managed.