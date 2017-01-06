The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of people gathered to pay their respects to Mohammed Yassar Yakub shot by police on the M62.

Mr Yakub’s mother Safia wept as her son’s coffin was carried out of the Masjid Bilal mosque in Lockwood.

Hundreds attended prayers, more than were able to fit into the building.

Mr Yaqub’s coffin was carried into and out of the service through the men’s entrance, and mourners embraced as they paid respect to the father-of-two.

After the funeral service Mr Yaqub was laid to rest at the Hey Lane Cemetery in the shadow of Castle Hill.

An inquest, also held this morning, heard that Mr Yaqub was shot through the windscreen of an Audi car after a “hard stop.”

Bradford Coroner’s Court was told that a firearm was found in the front passenger footwell of the vehicle.