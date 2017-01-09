Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The grieving father of the man killed by police on the M62 has questioned how long the investigation is taking.

But the investigators have revealed the inquiry is a complex one which could take many months to complete.

Mohammed Yaqub also says the police have made no contact at all with him since the night his son, Mohammed Yassar Yaqub, died.

He was shot by an armed officer when a car he was in was forced to stop by police on the slip road off the M62 at Ainley Top around 6pm last Monday.

The 27-year-old from Crosland Moor died from gunshot wounds to his chest.

Mr Yaqub said: “No-one from the police has been in contact with the family – no-one at all. We are completely in the dark over this.”

And he is also angry that he was at the scene for five hours last Monday night before a senior officer finally told him his son had died.

He questioned how long the inquiry was taking.

“How long can this thing take,” he said. “What are they waiting for? It’s not complex and they will have taken all the statements by now. It all comes down to the few seconds to when the car was stopped and what happened next. And why did they stop the car in the place where there is no CCTV?”

And Mr Yaqub is angry at how his son has been portrayed in some media with suggestions that a yellow Lamborghini he was posing with had come from drug money.

“It’s totally untrue,” said Mr Yaqub. “That was a car hired for his sister’s wedding two years ago and he had his picture taken with it.”

And he said last Friday’s funeral was especially hard on the entire family.

“We felt it was all our funerals,” he said.

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman: “As this is an IPCC investigation all family liaison and contact is done through them.”

An IPCC spokesperson added: “We are carefully examining all the circumstances leading up to Mr Yaqub’s death, including the planning of the police operation and the actions of the officers involved that evening.

"This is a significant and complex investigation which is likely to take a number of months to complete. IPCC investigators will be working hard to progress the investigation as swiftly as possible.

"We are making steady progress and are continuing to build a picture of what exactly happened. We are in contact with Mr Yaqub’s family and will be keeping them updated.”