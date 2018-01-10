A convenience store has been robbed for the second time in a week in Moldgreen.

The latest incident happened at around 6.40am today (Wednesday) at the One Stop Shop on Broad Lane when a shopworker was confronted by a man who threatened her with a knife.

He made demands for her to open the safe and till.

She handed over a small amount of cash and tobacco items.

The shopworker was shaken but otherwise uninjured.

One Stop shop, Broad Lane, Moldgreen, Huddersfield
Police attended the scene and cordoned off the shop which temporarily closed and re-opened at around 11am.

The Broad Lane areas was busy with police dealing with a road traffic collision on Wakefield Road which is not believed to be linked to the robbery.

Staff at the store declined to speak to the Examiner.

A 29-year-old man was arrested nearby a short time later on suspicion of robbery and remains in police custody.

The earlier robbery happened last Wednesday at 10.46pm when a man threatened staff and escaped with cash.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.