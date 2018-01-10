The video will start in 8 Cancel

A convenience store has been robbed for the second time in a week in Moldgreen.

The latest incident happened at around 6.40am today (Wednesday) at the One Stop Shop on Broad Lane when a shopworker was confronted by a man who threatened her with a knife.

He made demands for her to open the safe and till.

She handed over a small amount of cash and tobacco items.

The shopworker was shaken but otherwise uninjured.

Police attended the scene and cordoned off the shop which temporarily closed and re-opened at around 11am.

The Broad Lane areas was busy with police dealing with a road traffic collision on Wakefield Road which is not believed to be linked to the robbery.

Staff at the store declined to speak to the Examiner.

A 29-year-old man was arrested nearby a short time later on suspicion of robbery and remains in police custody.

The earlier robbery happened last Wednesday at 10.46pm when a man threatened staff and escaped with cash.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.