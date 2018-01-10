A convenience store has been robbed for the second time in a week in Moldgreen.
The latest incident happened at around 6.40am today (Wednesday) at the One Stop Shop on Broad Lane when a shopworker was confronted by a man who threatened her with a knife.
He made demands for her to open the safe and till.
She handed over a small amount of cash and tobacco items.
The shopworker was shaken but otherwise uninjured.
Police attended the scene and cordoned off the shop which temporarily closed and re-opened at around 11am.
The Broad Lane areas was busy with police dealing with a road traffic collision on Wakefield Road which is not believed to be linked to the robbery.
Staff at the store declined to speak to the Examiner.
A 29-year-old man was arrested nearby a short time later on suspicion of robbery and remains in police custody.
The earlier robbery happened last Wednesday at 10.46pm when a man threatened staff and escaped with cash.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101.