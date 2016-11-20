Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been given a community order after police discovered indecent images of children on his computer.

Leeds Crown Court heard officers attended a flat in Laund Road, Salendine Nook , and seized two computer tower units belonging to Martin Blakey on November 4 last year.

Richard Walters, prosecuting, said when they were examined two still images and 20 moving images at Category A – the most serious – were recovered.

They also found six images and 10 movies at Category B and 70 still images at Category C.

Most involved boys aged 14 to 16 years but some showed victims aged as young as 10.

Michael Sisson-Pell, representing Blakey, said he had led a sheltered life with little sexual experience and had accessed general pornography during that period to gain some experience.

The 31-year-old had stopped looking after he began a relationship but the images had been left on the system. He had never been in any trouble before and was someone who the probation service had indicated they could work with.

Is your area of Huddersfield a crime hotspot? Check your postcode here

Blakey, of Douglas Avenue, Moldgreen , admitted six charges of possessing indecent images and was given a three-year community order with 60 days’ rehabilitation activity requirement including the sex offender treatment programme.

Judge Guy Kearl QC told him: “The problem of this offending is that you promote the offences by generating people misbehaving towards these children and abusing them, because without people like you there would be no market.”