Moldgreen roadworks update: Which roads will be closed and when?

Motorists on one of Huddersfield’s busiest roads face more disruption as a major gas pipe replacement scheme continues.

North of England gas distributor Northern Gas Networks (NGN) is in the midst of a 12-week scheme to replace 350 metres of old metal gas pipes with plastic ones in Wakefield Road, Back Chapel Lane and Smithy Lane.

NGN said the £190,000 scheme, which got under way on August 22, was progressing well and that the first phase of works on Wakefield Road had now been completed.

Work has now moved to the surrounding side streets – with this phase of the project expected to take about four weeks. Work on Chapel Lane began on Monday (Oct 3) and is expected to take about two weeks before moving to Old Wakefield Road from October 17 for another two weeks.

It means the road is closed from the junction of Church Street and Old Wakefield Road for two weeks with a diversion route in place for motorists to get access via Brooke Street. At the same time, engineers will also be working on the grass banking to the side of Wakefield Road.

Gas works on Chapel Lane, Moldgreen, Huddersfield.

After this phase is completed, work will resume on Wakefield Road from Monday, October 30, outside the West Mount veterinary surgery. During this work, the outside lane of the outbound carriageway of Wakefield Road will be temporarily closed for five days. There will also be a lane closure on the inside lane of the inbound carriageway and on Smithy Lane at this time.

The final stage of the project will require engineers to work in the entire outbound carriageway with a contraflow system introduced to allow traffic to flow in both directions.

During this part of the project, works will be carried out during the weekend to minimise disruption to road users.

Finally, work will conclude on an area of private land, which will not affect the public.

Engineers will also return to the junction of Chapel Street and Old Wakefield Road to decommission the old gas main. However, traffic will not be affected.

Paul Jagger, construction services area manager for NGN , said: “We have been working closely with Kirklees Council to carefully plan part of these works during school holidays in order to minimise disruption to customers.

“We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused and thank our customers for their patience and support in getting these works completed as quickly as possible.”

For further information contact NGN on 0800 040 7766 (option 7) or email customercare@northerngas.co.uk