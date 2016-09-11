Login Register
Money seized from criminals could fund your crimefighting projects!

Projects to boost crime prevention have been invited to bid for a share of £140,000 in grants under the Safer Communites Fund

Projects to combat crime in West Yorkshire could be in line for a chunk of cash.

The Safer Communities Fund has opened for applications with £140,000 of grants available for schemes that reduce the opportunity for crimes such as burglary and car crime, violent crime, business crime and anti-social behaviour; provide security solutions for community projects, properties or community enterprises; provide crime prevention support to communities and organisations such as school and colleges, businesses and the third sector; or provide early intervention to prevent crime and anti-social behaviour.

The fund, which is financed by money seized from criminals under the Proceeds of Crime Act, has granted more than £1.3m to more than 300 projects across West Yorkshire since it was launched in February, 2014. They include 33 projects receiving £149,300 in Kirklees and 34 projects granted £160,100 in Calderdale.

Grants made from the Safer Communities Fund have so far provided more than £1m for crime prevention projects across West Yorkshire
Mark Burns-Williamson, West Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “I am delighted that we have been able to give so much money

back to our communities for invaluable projects and services, especially at a time when austerity and budget cuts are biting hard.

“This round has a crime prevention theme and money will be allocated to projects that can demonstrate they are working specifically towards preventing crime. Investing in crime prevention is key to making sure our communities are safer and feel safer.”

Grants can be applied for up to a maximum of £5,000 and there is no lower limit.

Go to www.westyorkshire-pcc.gov.uk/safer- communities-fund.aspx or call 01924 294000. The closing date for applications is 5pm on Friday, September 23.

