If you’ve seen A Monster Calls on the big screen, you might be wondering why the Huddersfield Giants got a mention in the credits!

The film, starring Sigourney Weaver and the voice of Liam Neeson, was partly shot in the Colne Valley.

Among the locations were Marsden, Saddleworth and Linthwaite, with Colne Valley High School doubling as the young hero’s school and renamed Thomas F. Aldridge Comprehensive School for the movie.

At the end of the film, Huddersfield Giants were given a special thanks in the end credits.

Viewers were left wondering why, but the mystery has been solved after director J A Bayona did a question and answer session on social network Reddit.

Redditor Shredthecat asked: “I saw A Monster Calls and noticed that the Huddersfield Giants rugby team got a special thanks in the end credits and I was curious as to why? Did they contribute to the film somehow, or just to do with the area the film was shot in?

“I really enjoyed the film too. The watercolour animations were done fantastically.”

Eagle-eyed viewers may have already worked it out for themselves - but Mr Bayona explained the thank you was all to do with a pair of Giants trousers!

He replied: “Conor had some slacks with the Giants rugby logo, so we had to ask for permission - and that’s why it’s in the credits!”

Shredthecat said: “Ha! Excellent! Never would have thought that. Thanks for the reply, I can set more than a few minds at rest now!”

The film is a fantasy drama about a boy and a talking tree/beast, based on the acclaimed book by Patrick Ness.

Weaver and Liam Neeson, who voices the monster, star alongside 14-year-old Lewis MacDougall who plays Conor, a young lad struggling to deal with both his mother’s terminal illness and school bullies, and who escapes into a world of fantastical stories. Pontefract actor Toby Kebbell plays his father. Weaver plays his stern grandmother.

Colne Valley High School pupils starred as extras in the film, which was released in cinemas on New Year’s Eve.

During filming, some Marsden business owners were angry Peel Street was closed, saying they had not been made aware.

But their presence helped fund the village’s Christmas lights through donations made by the crew.

Mr Bayona is a Spanish filmmaker, who previously made the creepy horror The Orphanage.

His next project will be a sequel to Jurassic World.

Described variously as “scary and bleak” plus “whimsical and meandering”, the film has so far grossed $37m in cinemas.

The film can still be seen at the Odeon cinema in Huddersfield.