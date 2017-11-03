Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Moors murderer Ian Brady has been buried at sea after a secret cremation last month.

The evil child killer who murdered five children – burying four on Saddleworth Moor – was cremated in Southport, Merseyside, on October 25, court documents show.

His remains were then driven to Liverpool Marina and dispatched at sea the following day in a weighted, biodegradable urn.

The coroner refused a request made by Brady while he was still alive for Beethoven’s Symphony Fantastique to be played during his cremation.

The murderer died at Ashworth Hospital aged 79 in May this year.

The news comes as it is revealed the remains of one of Brady and accomplice Myra Hindley’s victims, Pauline Reade, have been kept at Leeds University without the family’s knowledge.

It is understood the remains include a jaw bone and hair samples and were kept in West Yorkshire on behalf of Greater Manchester Police.

Pauline, 16, was murdered by Brady and Hindley in 1963. Her body was discovered 24 years later in 1987 following a search of the moors above Holmfirth.

Her family now face having to stage a second funeral.