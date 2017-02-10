Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 100 people attended the funeral of one of Huddersfield’s most inspirational teachers.

Trevor Burgin’s funeral was held at Huddersfield Crematorium and a collection has raised many hundreds of pounds for the RAF Association’s Huddersfield branch.

Mr Burgin, who was 92, served as a bomb aimer at the end of World War Two and was an Association branch member.

He is very well known for his long and distinguished teaching career, teaching at Dalton and Oakes Junior School before he was appointed headmaster of Spring Grove School near Huddersfield town centre in 1958.

He was at the forefront of multicultural education in this country and was awarded an OBE for this work.

Mr Burgin was a lifelong supporter of Huddersfield Rugby Union Club and the eulogy was given by the club’s vice-president, Richard Sykes.

Mr Burgin’s son-in-law John Prescott said: “It was standing room only at the crematorium. Several former pupils attended which showed the high regard they held for Trevor. One told me he was a truly inspirational teacher who always urged his pupils to strive to reach more than they ever thought they could achieve.”

Mr Burgin leaves wife Kathleen, daughters Carolyn and Angela and four grandchildren.

There will be a full obituary in next Tuesday’s Examiner.