Scores of people are expected to attend the funeral of one of Huddersfield’s best-known landlords, Ron Crabtree.

Ron was a pioneer in Yorkshire brewing circles and was owner of the Sair Inn at Linthwaite for more than 30 years.

He died aged 79 after being diagnosed with throat cancer earlier this year. More than 100 people are expected to attend his funeral on Tuesday at 2pm at Huddersfield Crematorium.

There will be a wake back at the pub where many stories are likely to be told over a pint or two.

One of Ron’s friends, Paul Hodge, who had known him since 1982, said he remembered the opening night when he had prepared his first batch of ale for sale.

He said: “Ron was a little nervous in his new venture. He had no reason to be. His ale was accepted with relish and the low price even more so. He was a legend in the Colne Valley and further afield.”

Ron’s daughter, Helen Crabtree, of Bingley, said they didn’t want the funeral to be a sad occasion and added: “There will be a lot of laughter. We want it to be a celebration.”