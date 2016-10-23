Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Things To Do Huddersfield Halloween Bonfire Night

More than 100 people expected for funeral of Sair Inn owner on Tuesday

Ron Crabtree was loved and respected by all

Sair Inn owner Ron Crabtree.
Sair Inn owner Ron Crabtree.

Scores of people are expected to attend the funeral of one of Huddersfield’s best-known landlords, Ron Crabtree.

Ron was a pioneer in Yorkshire brewing circles and was owner of the Sair Inn at Linthwaite for more than 30 years.

He died aged 79 after being diagnosed with throat cancer earlier this year. More than 100 people are expected to attend his funeral on Tuesday at 2pm at Huddersfield Crematorium.

There will be a wake back at the pub where many stories are likely to be told over a pint or two.

One of Ron’s friends, Paul Hodge, who had known him since 1982, said he remembered the opening night when he had prepared his first batch of ale for sale.

He said: “Ron was a little nervous in his new venture. He had no reason to be. His ale was accepted with relish and the low price even more so. He was a legend in the Colne Valley and further afield.”

Ron’s daughter, Helen Crabtree, of Bingley, said they didn’t want the funeral to be a sad occasion and added: “There will be a lot of laughter. We want it to be a celebration.”

Today's top stories

Another possible stab victim Nasty attack on Boxing Day Dog sex allegations Huddersfield's scariest pubs
1 of 4
Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

'A unique and wonderful character': Your tributes to Sair Inn landlord Ron Crabtree

Ron Crabtree receives CAMRA awards for Sair Inn, Linthwaite

He died on Sunday night after battle with throat cancer

Related Tags

Places
Linthwaite
Huddersfield

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Calderdale Royal Hospital
    Top Huddersfield doctors discuss vote of no confidence to sack CCG bosses
  2. Huddersfield town centre
    21-year-old man attacked outside Verve Bar in early hours
  3. West Yorkshire News
    New home plans for 300-year-old Huddersfield pub
  4. Bradford Crown Court
    Michael St Hilaire bit and spat on ex-partner because she 'disrespected' him
  5. West Yorkshire Police
    Two Derby County fans arrested after damage caused at Boy and Barrel pub

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent