One hundred protesters are set to demonstrate outside Huddersfield Royal Infirmary on Saturday demanding a rethink on the Government’s ‘break-up’ of the NHS.

One of those taking part will be Jackie Brook, of pressure group Friends of Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, whose three-year-old son Jaspar was saved from deadly salmonella 22 years ago at the hospital.

She said: “Protests are going on across England daily manifesting in a march on Parliament on March 4 next year asking for the reinstatement of the Health and Social Care Bill to stop the under-funding and break-up of the NHS.”

Campaigners are angry about 44 Sustainability and Transformation Plans, (STPs), which cover areas of England and which they say will mean withdrawal and restriction of treatments and usher in harsh new financial controls aimed at eliminating huge hospital and commissioner deficits.

For example, they say this will mean ‘over the counter’ products like special feeding for the frail and elderly as well as treatments such as hip replacements and cataract removal will not be available as before. Without them patients will be left in pain and with disabilities.

NHS England says the five year plans are designed “to deliver plans that are based on the needs of local populations, local health and care systems that came together in January 2016 to form 44 STP ‘footprints’.

“The health and care organisations within these geographic footprints are working together to develop STPs which will help drive genuine and sustainable transformation in patient experience and health outcomes of the longer-term.”

But campaigners say: “In reality this means the closure of many GP surgeries, hospitals, accident and emergency departments and reduction of services.

"This means many people will be unable to secure healthcare via the historical route. Cancer and dementia patients will have to wait for longer diagnosis and treatment times.

"Hip replacements and similar will be placed in lengthy queues and emergency patients will be travelling up to 75 miles to receive life-saving care.

"Meanwhile private companies such as Virgin are securing contracts under NHS banners.

“Why would the private sector be interested in these contracts if they weren’t being made to look attractive? After all these businesses are subsequently invoicing the NHS for delivering the same care and they’re making a profit.”

Jackie said: “The plans are due to be signed off on December 23 so we still have time to get people to ask their MPs to reconsider and see this is a ’vote changer’ for many.

“If we don’t protest and say ‘no’, the break-up of the NHS will continue as private organisations come into the sector as the sign off signals room for more private companies.”

The protest takes place at at 11.30am.